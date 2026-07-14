George Lombard Jr. Homers in First Rehab Game, Time to Stash?
George Lombard Jr. (finger) began a rehab assignment on Monday with the team's Florida Complex League affiliate and quickly made his presence felt. The Yankees' top-ranked prospect garnered three plate appearances, drawing a walk in one at-bat and homering in another. He also attempted a stolen base, and although he was caught, it was promising to see him kicking off the rust from his month-long layoff. The former first-rounder is working his way back from a sprain in two of his fingers, and with a successful rehab assignment, he should be on track to rejoin Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by next week. The 6-foot-2 slugger had begun to find his footing with the RailRiders just before the injury, going 12-for-34 (.353) during a nine-game hit streak, including seven doubles, a pair of home runs, and two stolen bases. The 21-year-old looks primed to make his major league debut later in the second half and should be considered a worthy stash option in deeper 12-team leagues for his potential to impact multiple fantasy categories.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com