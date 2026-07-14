Cameron Boozer Drops 21 Points in Summer League Loss
Cameron Boozer finished Monday's 96-88 Summer League loss to the Dallas Mavericks with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two three-pointers in 29 minutes. The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft shot 7-for-17 from the field, 2-for-8 from deep, and 3-for-5 at the line, leading Memphis in scoring for the second straight Las Vegas game. The efficiency dipped after Friday's 23-point showing, but the steals, passing, and willingness to shoot from deep are more important for fantasy purposes. Boozer's rookie-year ceiling will depend on how quickly Memphis trusts him with regular-season usage, but the early Summer League profile looks category-friendly.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA