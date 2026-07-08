Rasul Douglas to Sign One-Year Deal With Commanders

Jul 8, 2026, 11:19 AM ET
Free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders for up to $3.8 million, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 30-year-old veteran signed with the Miami Dolphins last year and played in 15 games, recording 62 tackles (37 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He was moved into the starting lineup in Week 1 after an injury to Storm Duck, and by season's end, he had established himself as Miami's best cornerback. Douglas missed two games with ankle and foot injuries, but he returned in Week 13 and had interceptions in two straight games. He was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after breaking up five passes and picking off a pass in Week 14 against the division-rival New York Jets. Douglas allowed 54 catches for 515 yards and three TDs on the year. He'll bring plenty of experience to D.C., having started 93 games for five teams during his nine-year NFL career.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter