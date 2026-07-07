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Isaiah Likely Remains a Potential Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026

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Jul 7, 2026, 2:30 PM ET

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, tight end Isaiah Likely signed a three-year deal with the New York Giants this past spring. Likely consistently flashed upside as a Raven, but his production in Baltimore was limited by the presence of Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. In New York, Likely will play alongside another talented tight end in Theo Johnson. Still, the Giants' financial commitment to Likely seemingly indicates that he will get a chance to be his team's clear TE1 for the first time in his career. Even in a part-time role with the Ravens, Likely collected 11 receiving touchdowns across a two-season span from 2023 to 2024. Early reports out of Giants camp indicate that Likely has already begun to establish himself as a high-volume target in a New York passing game that is riddled with health and production question marks. Likely's profile comes with some risk, but he certainly has the potential to vastly outproduce his current redraft ADP of TE11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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