Can Brenen Thompson Carve Out a Role as a Rookie?
Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, and while that has not always translated to fantasy success, in landing with the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, he pairs with the playcaller perhaps best equipped to take advantage of that speed. As the head coach in Miami, Mike McDaniel often made speed the defining quality of his high-powered offenses, producing fantasy-friendly results for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running back De'Von Achane, and in his first season as the Chargers' offensive coordinator, the team has given him pieces to build a new speed-driven attack, Thompson included. While the undersized receiver could struggle to carve out a consistent role in a room with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and 2025 second-round pick Tre' Harris, along with a pair of capable pass-catching tight ends, his 4.26 speed will make him a threat to go the distance anytime he's on the field. Thompson should not factor into plans for 2026 redraft leagues, but he's at least worthy of consideration in the late rounds of best ball drafts and is an intriguing dynasty stash in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller