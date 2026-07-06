Dalton Kincaid May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Dalton Kincaid recorded 39 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 49 targets. The 26-year-old has flashed upside since entering the league in 2023, but he's missed nine games due to injury over the past two seasons. The Bills have also limited Kincaid's workload even in games where he's been active, as he failed to reach 50% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in any game after Week 5 in 2025. Entering 2026, Kincaid is reportedly fully healthy. However, the Bills added a high-volume target over the offseason in wide receiver DJ Moore and still have tight ends Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes on their roster. As the TE12 by average draft position in redraft formats, Kincaid may be overvalued entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller