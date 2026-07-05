Aday Mara Fills Box Score in Thunder Summer-League Debut
Aday Mara finished with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a 111-74 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 12 pick did not have a huge scoring night, but the passing and rim protection were encouraging signs from the 7-foot-3 rookie. Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks at Michigan, so the defensive stats fit the profile. His fantasy value is more long-term than immediate, with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Thomas Sorber crowding Oklahoma City's frontcourt.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA