Can James Cook III Crack the Top Five in 2026?
James Cook III tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and while those calling for regression ahead of the 2025 season were technically right, Cook was able to pair his 12 touchdown runs with 1,621 yards on the ground and the first rushing crown of his career. Cook has finished as the RB8 and RB6 in the past two seasons, and with Buffalo's offense remaining largely intact for 2026, there is no reason to expect any significant falloff. The largest change comes at the top, where Joe Brady will take over as head coach, though his previous promotion to offensive coordinator coincided with Cook's breakout, and no team has scored more offensive touchdowns across his two full seasons as playcaller. While the offseason trade for veteran receiver DJ Moore could allow for perennial MVP-contender Josh Allen to again throw for more than 4,000 yards, something he has not done in either of Cook's RB1 seasons, a more balanced offense could also lead to more scoring opportunities on the ground. Despite Allen scoring rushing touchdowns at a historic rate in recent years, Cook has still been one of the league's most active backs from within the five-yard line over the past two seasons, and he is RotoBaller's RB5 for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller