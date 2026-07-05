Cameron Carr Impresses with 26-Point Outing
Cameron Carr came ready to play during Sunday's Summer League matchup against the Miami Heat. Carr was all over the place as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and connected on four three-pointers during the overtime victory. The Lakers selected Carr in the first-round out of Baylor this year. The 21-year-old has looked impressive early in camp, but there's still a lot of time between now and the beginning of the regular season. Clearly, the Lakers believe in Carr, which is why they selected him in the first round. He might struggle to get consistent minutes right away, but he could force his way into the conversation if he keeps playing like this.
Source: nba.com
Source: nba.com