NFL QB Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters Ahead Of Training Camp [2026]

Quincy's NFL QB power rankings ahead of 2026 training camp. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of training camp, from Matthew Stafford to Geno Smith.
We have squarely entered the heart of summer, and NFL training camp is just around the corner. Soon enough, we will get a chance to see NFL players lace up their cleats in more meaningful competition, whether against their own team or against others in joint practices. It is one of the most exciting times of the year because football is so close we can taste it.
Training camp brings about quarterback competitions across the league. This season, these competitions are not at the forefront, given that many starting quarterback spots are already locked up. However, it is nearly impossible for there to be zero quarterback competitions in the NFL from year to year, and 2026 is no different.
Whether it be rookies or veterans competing, we will get a better idea of who will lead each team in the coming weeks. Let's dive in and see where each quarterback stands as we head into training camp.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
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No. 32: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith is slated to kick things off for the Jets in Week 1, although his recent allegations of domestic violence could end up complicating matters. For now, he remains the starter in New York.
No. 31: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
As the offseason has worn on, Deshaun Watson has emerged as the front-runner in Cleveland. However, this battle is far from over. Both Watson and Shedeur Sanders will battle it out into the preseason. This will be interesting to watch with Sanders attempting to get his career off the ground and Watson attempting to resurrect his career.
No. 30: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis will look to take his career to the next level as the unquestioned starter in Miami. The Dolphins do not have a lot of weapons to support Willis, but hopefully he can make enough magic happen with his legs that he earns more opportunities moving forward.
No. 29: Jaxson Dart - New York Giants
Jaxson Dart sounds like he is having a solid offseason. Year 2 could start slow for the flashy sophomore, but as his weapons get healthy, Dart could ultimately take a huge step forward.
No. 28: Tua Tagovailoa - Atlanta Falcons
Tua Tagovailoa seems to have the edge in Atlanta, if even just by nature of being healthy. Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from his ACL tear. While he aims to be healthy enough to get more involved in practice within a few weeks, he will already be behind the curve.
No. 27: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett do not seem to be able to figure things out. Brissett wants to be paid more like a starter, understandably. However, the Cardinals, who aren't going anywhere in 2026, do not have a lot of incentive to break the bank for Brissett with Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck on the roster.
No. 26: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward is stepping into a great situation in Year 2. He will receive quality coaching, and his weapons are greatly improved from last year. After flashing at the end of the season, Ward seems poised to take a step forward in 2026.
No. 25: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
As the offseason continues, it is seeming more and more likely that Kirk Cousins may hold this job for the entire season. The Raiders are being very cautious with Fernando Mendoza. Additionally, with Aidan O'Connell also on the roster, Las Vegas has another option to turn to if Cousins is injured or plays poorly.
No. 24: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh after a long decision-making process this offseason. He has already announced that this will be his final season in the NFL. At this point, Rodgers is not a difference-maker at the position. However, the Steelers have a decent roster and could make another run to the playoffs this year.
No. 23: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy have been splitting reps throughout the offseason. Murray is widely believed to be in the driver's seat to win this job, but the Vikings are going to let this situation play out. McCarthy may just yet prove doubters wrong.
No. 22: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough is set up about as well as any second-year quarterback can be. The Saints have weapons everywhere, and Shough already played well as a rookie. These are exciting times in New Orleans.
Tyler Shough called his own number for the game-winning TD 🙌 @visa pic.twitter.com/3a749oxzLU
— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2025
No. 21: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is seeking a new contract, but this is likely a prove-it year for the struggling fourth-year pro. Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie, but has fallen short of expectations since then. The Texans are smart to wait to pay Stroud to not end up in quarterback purgatory.
No. 20: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young finds himself in a similar position to Stroud. He is an unproven fourth-year pro himself. However, Young has very incrementally improved each season of his career. He just has yet to take that massive leap we see from some of the top quarterbacks in the league.
No. 19: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones is recovering like crazy from his Achilles injury. It sounds like he will be ready to roll for the Colts quite soon. This is great news for Indianapolis. Having Jones back in the fold for training camp work will help this team install the offense more effectively.
Daniel Jones throws a dart to Michael Pittman Jr. for the TD right before half 🎯
LVvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wW9SIDbCTa
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
No. 18: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
News about Bo Nix this offseason has not been the most encouraging at times. It is difficult to assess where Nix is in his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in 2025. Whenever Nix does return, he will have upgraded weaponry, with Jaylen Waddle coming to town.
No. 17: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield is another quarterback seeking a new contract. Mayfield is severely underpaid relative to the quarterback market. He wants to be in Tampa Bay, and it wants him; this is a deal that should get done.
No. 16: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is looking to bounce back after injuries ravaged his 2025 season. He returns a lot of his weapons from 2025, not that they are an impressive bunch anyway. Terry McLaurin is another year older, but newcomer Antonio Williams is an intriguing prospect.
No. 15: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is entering season 3 in Year 2 of the Ben Johnson system. This is when we will find out what Williams is truly made of. In 2025, Williams completed just 58% of his passes. The spectacular plays drowned out that noise, but 58% is a legitimately bad number. If he can improve upon that in 2026, Williams should take a huge step forward.
NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.
LARvsCHI on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2
— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026
No. 14: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts will be throwing to a new crop of pass-catchers in 2026. With A.J. Brown on his way to New England, DeVonta Smith is stepping into the No. 1 role. Makai Lemon will play a large role as a rookie, as will Eli Stowers at the tight end position.
No. 13: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love enters 2026 coming off a solid 2025 season. If Love can stay healthy for the entirety of the coming season, the Packers could be legitimate title contenders.
No. 12: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy looks like he might have a full stable of pass-catchers in Week 1 with tight end George Kittle recovering from his Achilles injury at warp speed. That will bode well for Purdy as he looks to help the Niners compete in a loaded division.
No. 11: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is in a prime position to take a huge step in Liam Coen's system. Lawrence is surrounded by weapons and really thrived in 2025. This should be fun to watch.
No. 10: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert could take a huge leap forward with Mike McDaniel calling the plays in 2026. McDaniel worked wonders for Tagovailoa in Miami, and Herbert is much more talented. McDaniel is likely salivating at this opportunity.
We need that Justin Herbert vs. Joe Burrow rematch next season expeditiously 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAxtnsEMyB
— NFL (@NFL) June 9, 2024
No. 9: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow has been vocal about his desire to return to the playoffs. The Bengals are well-positioned to do so. Burrow and the offense will be fine, but the defense is looking much improved this season. If the defense can stop a nosebleed, the Bengals could win the division.
No. 8: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is back in a new offense with Drew Petzing coming to town. Goff has thrived over the last few seasons, quietly putting up unbelievable numbers at quarterback. Perhaps the change of guard will do even more wonders for Goff.
No. 7: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold is looking to build upon a quality season in Seattle that saw him capture a Super Bowl ring. Seattle is returning almost its entire core, so Darnold is well-positioned to do so.
No. 6: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson will likely be in his most spread offense with Declan Doyle taking over at offensive coordinator. Doyle should do well to capitalize on Jackson's strengths as Jackson takes a step into more of a pocket-passing phase of his career. After all, Jackson won the MVP the last two times the Ravens switched offensive coordinators.
No. 5: Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the league, but his recovery from his knee injury keeps him a bit lower in the power rankings. Mahomes will need to be Hercules once again in 2026 with little upgrades to the offensive weaponry around him. However, the addition of Kenneth Walker III at running back is intriguing.
No. 4: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott should pick up in 2026 where he left off in 2025. The name of the game for Prescott will be his health. If he is healthy, this offense will hum, and the Cowboys could challenge Philadelphia for the division title.
DAK PRESCOTT ARE YOU SERIOUS?!
GBvsDAL on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/mpfdL3HlKo
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2025
No. 3: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye's prospects for this coming season got a whole lot brighter when the Patriots acquired Brown. Brown will be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for a team that already made the Super Bowl without one.
No. 2: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen will continue to do Josh Allen things in 2026. There is not a lot to be said about this guy. He truly is Superman.
No. 1: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
There is no quarterback competition when you are the reigning MVP. Matthew Stafford is rejoining a loaded Rams team. As long as Stafford stays healthy, this team will be the front-runner for the Super Bowl title.
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