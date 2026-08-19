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Is Chuba Hubbard Injured or Healthy? Should I Draft Jonathon Brooks or Chuba Hubbard in Fantasy Football?

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Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Is Chuba Hubbard injured or healthy? Should you draft Jonathon Brooks or Chuba Hubbard in fantasy football in 2026? John's expert draft analysis for these Panthers RBs.

In This Article hide
Is Chuba Hubbard Injured or Healthy?
Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Outlook
Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
Should I Draft Chuba Hubbard or Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) has been held out of practice for around a week now. He was a surprise must-start RB in 2024, when he finished as the RB14 in PPR fantasy leagues despite not playing in the last two weeks of the season.

The sixth-year pro now has more competition in the backfield, as the highly-drafted Jonathon Brooks appears to be healthy after two seasons of dealing with ACL tears in the same knee.

Hubbard and Brooks will certainly operate with some kind of split, but it's worth questioning how even it will be. Hubbard's health is also now in question. So, is Hubbard healthy, and which one should you draft?

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Is Chuba Hubbard Injured or Healthy?

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy suffered a hamstring injury at practice, which was confirmed with later medical testing after he self-reported the issue. Hamstring problems commonly recur, unfortunately.

The good news is that he has time to heal before the start of the season. The Panthers play their first game on September 13th, which is a little under a month away. Many minor hamstring ailments can heal within that time frame.

According to Carolina head coach Dave Canales, Hubbard should be good for the start of the season. That's good news. However, some skepticism on his involvement early on is warranted. Working him in slowly makes sense to avoid a re-injury.

 

Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Outlook

Hubbard nearly had his starting job snatched from him last season by RB Rico Dowdle, who absolutely crushed it in a stretch of a few games behind the same offensive line. He was more efficient than Hubbard on the season and put up multiple games of over 28 PPR fantasy points.

Dowdle is gone, though. Now, the main competition in this backfield is RB Brooks, who is coming off two ACL tears in back-to-back seasons. The RB room overall is a bit underwhelming, but Hubbard has had nice moments, especially as a receiving back.

The Panthers handed Hubbard a nice contract extension shortly ago, so it's unlikely he'll be completely phased out of the game plan. Brooks might not be 100 percent this season, if ever. So Hubbard's involvement will clearly be more than minimal in this offense.

But Brooks has upside as a pass-catcher -- at least, he showed some off in college. Dowdle didn't have much of it, so that hurts Hubbard's potential target volume, which is massive. A low-end RB2 feels like the most reasonable outcome here.

 

Jonathon Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook

It's hard to say where Brooks will finish fantasy-wise. The problem is we just don't know the overall state of his knee. He has less than 10 carries in regular-season games, too. While he was a highly touted prospect coming out of college, he might just be a different player now.

In limited preseason action, he didn't look particularly explosive. He was never a speedster, but he looked sluggish bursting through holes and trying to dash past linebackers. If he doesn't re-injure his knee, he could be a late-season breakout candidate.

Brooks' ADP has gotten a bit out of hand. He shouldn't be more expensive than Hubbard, but hype for young players that don't have much action can sometimes get excessive. It's hard for me to see him having big games early in the year.

He's a solid waiver wire candidate for later in the year. But even then, Hubbard should be good enough to force a roughly even split, unless he himself gets injured. That's nothing anyone can predict. It seems that the injury risk is higher for Brooks, anyway.

 

Should I Draft Chuba Hubbard or Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy Football?

I would strongly lean toward drafting neither, but Hubbard would be my pick for now, especially at a lower ADP. Brooks may need the whole season and more to get back to his maximum explosiveness, which itself may not be what it was in college.

We don't know the full extent of the lasting damage or scar tissue in his knee and the surrounding structures, and likely will never know. It's better to err on the side of caution. That goes for the entire Panthers offense, too.

There are other reasons that the Panthers aren't great, but quarterback Bryce Young has just been abysmal his entire career. He holds back the entire offense for most of the season. A few good games here and there don't make up for the ocean of bad play.

The offensive line also looks primed to take a step back. It's been prone to massively reduced quality of play in recent seasons due to a lack of depth and injuries. This season, starting tackles Taylor Moton (illness) and Ikem Ekwonu (knee) will both miss the start of the regular season.

Ekwonu is an especially huge loss for this OL, and he tore his patellar tendon in January, so he may not be back until very late this year. The passing offense will be significantly hampered. The interior of the offensive line at least has guard Robert Hunt, though he's recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Carolina's rushing attack is set up to be one of the worst in the NFL. With Young being a very low-volume passing quarterback, there might not be enough PPR scam points to go around to make him a highly sought-after asset in fantasy football.

To make matters worse, constantly playing from behind should lower the team's rushing volume. We probably won't see this offense score a ton of touchdowns. Drafting Hubbard if he falls is not the worst move, but there's probably not much league-winning upside with either back in this backfield.

This is an offense I'll be happy to avoid entirely. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could be relevant in fantasy, but he'll need a consistently high target volume to reach his full potential in what might be one of the most miserable NFL offenses to watch in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne:

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Devin Singletary
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Chicago Bears
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Olamide Zaccheaus
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Chris Boswell
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KaVontae Turpin
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Calvin Austin III
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Marvin Mims Jr.
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Cam Skattebo
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vs
David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
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vs
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Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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