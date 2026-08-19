RotoBaller's kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Kickers usually don't get fantasy managers excited, but if you ignore the position, it could cost you a matchup victory. They can and often do make the difference between wins and losses, so we're here to help you set your lineups with our early Week 1 fantasy football kicker rankings.
Find out where key kicking options such as Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson stand, among all others, in the rankings below.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important kicker fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|5
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|8
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|3
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|3
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|12
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|13
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|14
|Will Reichard
|K
|4
|15
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|4
|16
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|17
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|18
|Jake Elliott
|K
|4
|19
|Tyler Bass
|K
|5
|20
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|21
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|22
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|23
|Blake Grupe
|K
|5
|24
|Joey Slye
|K
|5
|25
|Matt Gay
|K
|6
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|6
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|6
|28
|Drew Stevens
|K
|6
|29
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|30
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|31
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|7
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Recent Fantasy Football Kicker News
Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens has won the kicking job ahead of the 2026 season, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. He essentially locked in his roster spot when the Commanders released fellow kicker Jake Moody on Monday morning. Stevens, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, made one field goal and one extra point in the Commanders' preseason opener.
Back at school last year, he went 22-for-28 on field goals, which led the Big 10. He also went 41-for-42 on extra points. The 22-year-old doesn't have much redraft appeal yet, but that could change once he gets some regular-season games under his belt. In the meantime, we need to see him produce consistent results in the NFL, and we also need to see how many high-value fantasy opportunities he gets in a Commanders offense that has some question marks.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has ranked among the top three fantasy scorers at his position in each of the last three years, and we don't expect that to change in 2026. Aubrey has one of the league's most powerful and accurate legs; he kicks in a closed-air stadium, and he plays for a Cowboys team with a high-scoring offense.
The 31-year-old routinely finds himself in high-value scenarios for fantasy football, and his accuracy numbers speak for themselves. Last year, he went 36-for-42 on field goals, including 11 makes from 50+ yards, and he also went 47-for-48 on extra points. As it stands, he ranks as the overall K1 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings. With that being said, managers in most leagues should hold off on taking a kicker until the last round or two of the draft.
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed all of his field-goal attempts in a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's preseason opener. He nailed field goals of 54 yards, 36 yards, and 32 yards, as well as his one extra-point attempt. In a preseason opener filled with backups playing for the Jaguars, Little showed why he is the clear starter at kicker.
He was a top fantasy kicker last season mainly due to his incredible leg strength (holds the longest made field-goal record of 68 yards) and has the upside for a similar finish once again this season. The Jaguars offense has a chance to be special in year two under Liam Coen given their offensive talent across the board, meaning the soon-to-be 23-year-old kicker even has a case for finishing as the number one kicker in fantasy next season. Both Jaguars fans and fantasy managers should be excited for Little's prospects for the 2026 NFL season.
Andy Borregales, New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales went 2-for-5 on field goal attempts during Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He made kicks from 40 and 52 yards. Meanwhile, his misses came from 49, 55, and 56 yards out. The Patriots and Colts ended in a 13-13 tie, so Borregales' missed kicks proved to be the difference-maker in the final score. While winning a preseason game doesn't really matter, the Patriots would have liked to see that the 23-year-old could make pivotal kicks in high-leverage scenarios.
After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his disappointment, and in regard to the field goal attempts, he said that "we're expected to make them." New England doesn't have any other kickers on their roster, but we can't rule out the possibility of them bringing in a free agent, even if it's purely just to light a fire under Borregales with the regular season approaching. With that being said, this also could have just been one abnormally bad outing. Borregales was impressive as a rookie last season, going 27-for-32 on field goals and ranking as the overall K10 in fantasy football.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.