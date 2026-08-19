👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ka'imi Fairbairn - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Kicker News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kickers usually don't get fantasy managers excited, but if you ignore the position, it could cost you a matchup victory. They can and often do make the difference between wins and losses, so we're here to help you set your lineups with our early Week 1 fantasy football kicker rankings.

Find out where key kicking options such as Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson stand, among all others, in the rankings below.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important kicker fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Jake Bates K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Chase McLaughlin K
3 9 Jason Myers K
3 10 Harrison Mevis K
3 11 Cairo Santos K
3 12 Eddy Pineiro K
3 13 Trey Smack K
3 14 Will Reichard K
4 15 Charlie Smyth K
4 16 Wil Lutz K
4 17 Chris Boswell K
4 18 Jake Elliott K
4 19 Tyler Bass K
5 20 Harrison Butker K
5 21 Andy Borregales K
5 22 Riley Patterson K
5 23 Blake Grupe K
5 24 Joey Slye K
5 25 Matt Gay K
6 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Drew Stevens K
6 29 Jason Sanders K
6 30 Chad Ryland K
7 31 Dominic Zvada K
7 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Recent Fantasy Football Kicker News

Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens has won the kicking job ahead of the 2026 season, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. He essentially locked in his roster spot when the Commanders released fellow kicker Jake Moody on Monday morning. Stevens, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, made one field goal and one extra point in the Commanders' preseason opener.

Back at school last year, he went 22-for-28 on field goals, which led the Big 10. He also went 41-for-42 on extra points. The 22-year-old doesn't have much redraft appeal yet, but that could change once he gets some regular-season games under his belt. In the meantime, we need to see him produce consistent results in the NFL, and we also need to see how many high-value fantasy opportunities he gets in a Commanders offense that has some question marks.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has ranked among the top three fantasy scorers at his position in each of the last three years, and we don't expect that to change in 2026. Aubrey has one of the league's most powerful and accurate legs; he kicks in a closed-air stadium, and he plays for a Cowboys team with a high-scoring offense.

The 31-year-old routinely finds himself in high-value scenarios for fantasy football, and his accuracy numbers speak for themselves. Last year, he went 36-for-42 on field goals, including 11 makes from 50+ yards, and he also went 47-for-48 on extra points. As it stands, he ranks as the overall K1 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings. With that being said, managers in most leagues should hold off on taking a kicker until the last round or two of the draft.

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed all of his field-goal attempts in a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's preseason opener. He nailed field goals of 54 yards, 36 yards, and 32 yards, as well as his one extra-point attempt. In a preseason opener filled with backups playing for the Jaguars, Little showed why he is the clear starter at kicker.

He was a top fantasy kicker last season mainly due to his incredible leg strength (holds the longest made field-goal record of 68 yards) and has the upside for a similar finish once again this season. The Jaguars offense has a chance to be special in year two under Liam Coen given their offensive talent across the board, meaning the soon-to-be 23-year-old kicker even has a case for finishing as the number one kicker in fantasy next season. Both Jaguars fans and fantasy managers should be excited for Little's prospects for the 2026 NFL season.

 Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales went 2-for-5 on field goal attempts during Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He made kicks from 40 and 52 yards. Meanwhile, his misses came from 49, 55, and 56 yards out. The Patriots and Colts ended in a 13-13 tie, so Borregales' missed kicks proved to be the difference-maker in the final score. While winning a preseason game doesn't really matter, the Patriots would have liked to see that the 23-year-old could make pivotal kicks in high-leverage scenarios.

After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his disappointment, and in regard to the field goal attempts, he said that "we're expected to make them." New England doesn't have any other kickers on their roster, but we can't rule out the possibility of them bringing in a free agent, even if it's purely just to light a fire under Borregales with the regular season approaching. With that being said, this also could have just been one abnormally bad outing. Borregales was impressive as a rookie last season, going 27-for-32 on field goals and ranking as the overall K10 in fantasy football.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Cam Little, Tyler Loop, Evan McPherson, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Chris Bowell, and Riley Patterson:

Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Denver Broncos
Cam Little
vs
Calvin Ridley
Cam Little
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cam Little
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jason Myers
vs
Caleb Williams
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Charlie Smyth
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Blake Grupe
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 1 Rankings
5 Must-Have PPR Running Backs 2026
Later-Round Fantasy Football RB, WR Sleepers
5 Late-Round WR League Winners


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/19/26)
MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 8/19
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 8/19
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups