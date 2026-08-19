Updated Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with RotoBaller's fantasy football Week 1 half-PPR rankings.
If you have already drafted your fantasy team, it's never too early to start looking ahead at your Week 1 start-sit calls. And if you haven't drafted, it doesn't hurt to see which players could be primed for big opening weeks. Week 1 isn't everything, but you could use Week 1 rankings as a tiebreaker between two players. We're here to assist with our updated top 400 Week 1 fantasy football rankings.
Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum, and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.
Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|14
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|17
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|18
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|22
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|23
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|24
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|26
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|28
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|29
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|30
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|31
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|34
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|4
|36
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|37
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|38
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|41
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|42
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|43
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|44
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|45
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|46
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|47
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|48
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|49
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|50
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|51
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|52
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|53
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6
|54
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|55
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|56
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|57
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|58
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|59
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|60
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|61
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|62
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|63
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|64
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|65
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|66
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|67
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|68
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|69
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|70
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|71
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|72
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|73
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|74
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|75
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|76
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|77
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|78
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|79
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|80
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|81
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|82
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|83
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|84
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|85
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|86
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|87
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|88
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|89
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|90
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|91
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|93
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|94
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|95
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|96
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|97
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|98
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|99
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|100
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|101
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|102
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|103
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|9
|104
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|105
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|106
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|107
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|108
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|109
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|110
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|111
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|9
|112
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|113
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|114
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|115
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|116
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|117
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|9
|118
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|119
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|120
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|121
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|122
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|123
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|124
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|126
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|127
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|128
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|129
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|130
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|131
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|132
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|133
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|134
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|135
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|136
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|10
|137
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|138
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|10
|139
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|140
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|141
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|142
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|143
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|144
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|145
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|146
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|147
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|148
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|11
|149
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|150
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|151
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|152
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|153
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|154
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|155
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|156
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|157
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|158
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|159
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|160
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|161
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|162
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|163
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|11
|164
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|165
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|166
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|167
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|168
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|12
|169
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|170
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|171
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|172
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|173
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|174
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|175
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|176
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|177
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|12
|178
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|179
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|180
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|181
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|182
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|183
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|12
|184
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|185
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|186
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|187
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|188
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|189
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|12
|190
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|191
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|192
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|193
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|194
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|195
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|12
|196
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|12
|197
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|198
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|199
|James Conner
|RB
|12
|200
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|201
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|13
|202
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|13
|203
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|204
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|13
|205
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|206
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|207
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|208
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|209
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|210
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|211
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|212
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|13
|213
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|214
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|215
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|216
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|217
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|218
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|13
|219
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|13
|220
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|221
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|222
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|223
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|13
|224
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|225
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|13
|226
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|227
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|14
|228
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|229
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|230
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|231
|Noah Fant
|TE
|14
|232
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|233
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|234
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|235
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|236
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|237
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|238
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|239
|Malik Davis
|RB
|14
|240
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|241
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|242
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|243
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|244
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|245
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|14
|246
|Max Klare
|TE
|14
|247
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|248
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|249
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|250
|Savion Williams
|WR
|14
|251
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|252
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|253
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|254
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|14
|255
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|256
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|14
|257
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|258
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|15
|259
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|260
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|261
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|262
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|15
|263
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|264
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|265
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|266
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|267
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|15
|268
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|269
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|270
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|271
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|272
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|273
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|274
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|275
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|276
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|15
|277
|Trey Benson
|RB
|15
|278
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|279
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|280
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|281
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|15
|282
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|283
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|15
|284
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|15
|285
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|286
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|15
|287
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|15
|288
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|289
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|15
|290
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|291
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|292
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|293
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|294
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|295
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|296
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|15
|297
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|298
|Justin Joly
|TE
|15
|299
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|15
|300
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|16
|301
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|16
|302
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|303
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|16
|304
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|305
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|306
|Bam Knight
|RB
|16
|307
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|16
|308
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|16
|309
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|16
|310
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|311
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|312
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|17
|313
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|314
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|17
|315
|Josh Allen
|QB
|17
|316
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|317
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|318
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|319
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|17
|320
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|17
|321
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|322
|Jared Goff
|QB
|17
|323
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|324
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|17
|325
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|17
|326
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|327
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|328
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|329
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|17
|330
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|331
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|332
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|333
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|334
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|335
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|336
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|337
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|338
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|339
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|340
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|341
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|342
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|343
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|17
|344
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|345
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|17
|346
|Haynes King
|QB
|18
|347
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|348
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|349
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|350
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|351
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|18
|352
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|353
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|354
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|355
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|356
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|357
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|358
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|359
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|18
|360
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|361
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|362
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|363
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|364
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|365
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|366
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|367
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|368
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|369
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|370
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|371
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|372
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|373
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|374
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|375
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|376
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|377
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|378
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|19
|379
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|19
|380
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|381
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|382
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|383
|Jake Bates
|K
|19
|384
|Tyler Loop
|K
|19
|385
|Evan McPherson
|K
|19
|386
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|387
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|388
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|389
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|390
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|391
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|392
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|393
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|19
|394
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|395
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|396
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|397
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|398
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|399
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|400
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|401
|Blake Grupe
|K
|19
|402
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|403
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|404
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|405
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|406
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|407
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|408
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|409
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|410
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|411
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|19
|412
|Jake Moody
|K
Recent Fantasy Football News
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks was one of the most prolific pass-catching backs in college football history, racking up more than 245 receptions across his time at Mississippi State and USC. As a rookie in 2025, he caught only 24 passes, as injuries at the position forced him into more of a between-the-tackles role. The addition of veteran David Montgomery via trade should allow Marks to slip back into a more natural receiving capacity in 2026, and during Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, it was the second-year back who ran the majority of routes out of the backfield.
Dating back to his final season with the Bears, Montgomery has topped 35 receptions only once in the past four seasons, leaving ample opportunity for Marks to carve out a well-defined role as the Texans' second back. With the safe floor provided by his receiving work, Marks has the potential to work his way into the weekly flex conversation, while his built-in insurance upside makes him an even more attractive late-round option as RotoBaller's RB47.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was heavily utilized in the team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Tucker caught two passes for 21 yards on the team's opening drive and appears poised for a major role in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense. Tucker played 9/10 snaps with the first-team offense, while Jalen Nailor (8) and Jack Bech (5) each played a role as well.
The former third-round pick had a solid 2025 season, hauling in 57 of 92 targets for 696 yards and five touchdowns, despite the Raiders' struggles on offense. If Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza can find a rhythm in Kubiak's new offense, Tucker could have a breakout season as the clear lead wideout. Ranked WR65 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Tucker can easily outperform his ADP in 2026.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to Nick Underhill. Kamara left Tuesday's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys but didn't suffer any tears or major injuries. Kamara suffered an MCL sprain toward the end of the 2025 season, causing him to miss the final six weeks.
If it is another MCL sprain, it would be the fourth of his career, and at 31, recovery may take longer and returning to full speed could be slower. With the Saints' first matchup against the Detroit Lions less than four weeks away, Kamara could be a coin toss to play in Week 1. If the veteran misses time during the season, Travis Etienne would likely be asked to take on a bigger role, with both Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) banged up as well.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains "squarely still in the plans" for the team despite the recent signing of veteran back Najee Harris, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Tracy Jr. has been a productive player for the Giants, recording 2,151 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 442 touches across his first two NFL seasons.
However, the Giants' backfield is expected to be led by second-year back Cam Skattebo in 2026 now that he is fully recovered from the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 8. Raanan reports that Harris will "need a couple weeks to get in football shape," so Tracy Jr. could be secure in New York's RB2 role for now. Harris is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that caused him to miss most of the 2025 season. Still, Harris recorded four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards before the lost year in 2025. Following his signing, Tracy Jr.'s fantasy value is in question.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.