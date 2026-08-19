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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings (2026): All Positions

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Updated Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Set your optimal lineups with RotoBaller's fantasy football Week 1 half-PPR rankings.

In This Article hide
Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you have already drafted your fantasy team, it's never too early to start looking ahead at your Week 1 start-sit calls. And if you haven't drafted, it doesn't hurt to see which players could be primed for big opening weeks. Week 1 isn't everything, but you could use Week 1 rankings as a tiebreaker between two players. We're here to assist with our updated top 400 Week 1 fantasy football rankings.

Starting the season off with a loss can set you behind, so our rankings will help you set winning lineups right away. Let's see where key fantasy assets like Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum, and more stand for the opening week of the 2026 campaign.

Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find recent important fantasy football injury news and player outlooks. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Chase Brown RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Omarion Hampton RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Javonte Williams RB
2 16 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 17 James Cook III RB
3 18 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 19 Josh Jacobs RB
3 20 Chris Olave WR
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Breece Hall RB
3 23 D'Andre Swift RB
3 24 Nico Collins WR
4 25 Tee Higgins WR
4 26 Cam Skattebo RB
4 27 DeVonta Smith WR
4 28 George Pickens WR
4 29 Brock Bowers TE
4 30 Justin Jefferson WR
4 31 Drake London WR
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 David Montgomery RB
4 34 Zay Flowers WR
4 35 Emeka Egbuka WR
4 36 Trey McBride TE
5 37 Bucky Irving RB
5 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 Malik Nabers WR
5 41 A.J. Brown WR
5 42 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 43 Garrett Wilson WR
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 45 Davante Adams WR
5 46 Ladd McConkey WR
5 47 Jaylen Warren RB
5 48 Mike Evans WR
5 49 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 50 Christian Watson WR
5 51 Jameson Williams WR
5 52 Tony Pollard RB
5 53 Terry McLaurin WR
6 54 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 55 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 56 Rome Odunze WR
6 57 Parker Washington WR
6 58 Rico Dowdle RB
6 59 Tyler Warren TE
6 60 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 61 DJ Moore WR
6 62 Josh Downs WR
6 63 Jordan Mason RB
7 64 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 66 Jayden Reed WR
7 67 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 68 Colston Loveland TE
7 69 Sam LaPorta TE
7 70 Luther Burden III WR
7 71 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 72 Jadarian Price RB
7 73 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 74 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 75 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 76 Rachaad White RB
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Courtland Sutton WR
7 79 Jalen Coker WR
7 80 Carnell Tate WR
7 81 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 82 Dallas Goedert TE
7 83 DK Metcalf WR
7 84 Kyle Monangai RB
7 85 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 86 Isaiah Likely TE
8 87 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Jordan Addison WR
8 93 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 94 Stefon Diggs WR
8 95 Travis Kelce TE
8 96 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 97 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 98 Xavier Worthy WR
8 99 Mark Andrews TE
8 100 Romeo Doubs WR
8 101 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 102 Matthew Golden WR
9 103 Jayden Higgins WR
9 104 Alec Pierce WR
9 105 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 106 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 107 George Kittle TE
9 108 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 109 Jake Ferguson TE
9 110 Khalil Shakir WR
9 111 Jalen McMillan WR
9 112 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 113 Juwan Johnson TE
9 114 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 115 RJ Harvey RB
9 116 Hunter Henry TE
9 117 Jalen Nailor WR
9 118 Brenton Strange TE
9 119 Tre Tucker WR
9 120 Rashod Bateman WR
9 121 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 122 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 123 Tyjae Spears RB
10 124 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 125 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 126 KC Concepcion WR
10 127 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 128 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 129 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 130 Dylan Sampson RB
10 131 Alvin Kamara RB
10 132 Tank Bigsby RB
10 133 Jauan Jennings WR
10 134 Denzel Boston WR
10 135 Dalton Schultz TE
10 136 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
10 137 Cade Otton TE
10 138 Tyquan Thornton WR
10 139 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 140 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 141 Malik Washington WR
10 142 Greg Dulcich TE
11 143 Pat Bryant WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 146 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 147 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 148 Darius Slayton WR
11 149 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 150 Calvin Ridley WR
11 151 AJ Barner TE
11 152 Evan Engram TE
11 153 Woody Marks RB
11 154 Cooper Kupp WR
11 155 Makai Lemon WR
11 156 Mike Gesicki TE
11 157 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 158 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 159 Gunnar Helm TE
11 160 Tre Harris WR
11 161 George Holani RB
11 162 Colby Parkinson TE
11 163 Jaydon Blue RB
11 164 Sean Tucker RB
11 165 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 166 Justice Hill RB
11 167 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 168 Greg Dortch WR
12 169 Caleb Douglas WR
12 170 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 171 Samaje Perine RB
12 172 Darren Waller TE
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Antonio Williams WR
12 175 Zachariah Branch WR
12 176 Tank Dell WR
12 177 Jake Tonges TE
12 178 Kimani Vidal RB
12 179 Treylon Burks WR
12 180 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 181 Jaylin Noel WR
12 182 Michael Mayer TE
12 183 Marquise Brown WR
12 184 Devaughn Vele WR
12 185 Malachi Fields WR
12 186 Braelon Allen RB
12 187 Darnell Mooney WR
12 188 Tutu Atwell WR
12 189 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 190 Travis Hunter WR
12 191 Darnell Washington TE
12 192 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 193 Troy Franklin WR
12 194 Keon Coleman WR
12 195 Jalen Tolbert WR
12 196 Emari Demercado RB
12 197 Charlie Kolar TE
12 198 Ted Hurst WR
12 199 James Conner RB
12 200 Mason Taylor TE
13 201 Xavier Legette WR
13 202 Christian Kirk WR
13 203 Ashton Dulin WR
13 204 Jonah Coleman RB
13 205 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 206 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 207 David Njoku TE
13 208 Ray Davis RB
13 209 Cyrus Allen WR
13 210 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 211 Jaylen Wright RB
13 212 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 213 Tez Johnson WR
13 214 Tory Horton WR
13 215 Erick All Jr. TE
13 216 Jack Bech WR
13 217 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 218 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 219 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 220 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 221 Theo Johnson TE
13 222 Chimere Dike WR
13 223 Skyler Bell WR
13 224 Jahan Dotson WR
13 225 Joshua Palmer WR
13 226 Dawson Knox TE
13 227 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
14 228 Isaiah Davis RB
14 229 Seth McGowan RB
14 230 Cole Kmet TE
14 231 Noah Fant TE
14 232 Eli Stowers TE
14 233 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 234 Noah Gray TE
14 235 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 236 Darius Cooper WR
14 237 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 238 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 239 Malik Davis RB
14 240 Oscar Delp TE
14 241 Eli Raridon TE
14 242 Austin Hooper TE
14 243 DeMario Douglas WR
14 244 Chris Brooks RB
14 245 Calvin Austin III WR
14 246 Max Klare TE
14 247 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 248 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 249 Matthew Hibner TE
14 250 Savion Williams WR
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Kaytron Allen RB
14 253 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 254 Jaylin Lane WR
14 255 Kaelon Black RB
14 256 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 257 Mack Hollins WR
14 258 Jordan Whittington WR
15 259 Elijah Higgins TE
15 260 Cade Stover TE
15 261 Dyami Brown WR
15 262 Devin Singletary RB
15 263 Tyler Conklin TE
15 264 Davis Allen TE
15 265 Jordan James RB
15 266 Tommy Tremble TE
15 267 Kyle Williams WR
15 268 Cedric Tillman WR
15 269 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 270 Adam Trautman TE
15 271 Demond Claiborne RB
15 272 Ty Johnson RB
15 273 Brashard Smith RB
15 274 John Bates TE
15 275 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 276 Emmett Johnson RB
15 277 Trey Benson RB
15 278 Adam Randall RB
15 279 Tanner Hudson TE
15 280 DJ Giddens RB
15 281 Josh Oliver TE
15 282 Brock Wright TE
15 283 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 284 Kaleb Johnson RB
15 285 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 286 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 287 Tyler Higbee TE
15 288 Luke Farrell TE
15 289 Jacob Cowing WR
15 290 Bryce Lance WR
15 291 Mitchell Evans TE
15 292 Ben Sinnott TE
15 293 Zavion Thomas WR
15 294 Jackson Hawes TE
15 295 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 296 Phil Mafah RB
15 297 Drew Sample TE
15 298 Justin Joly TE
15 299 Marlin Klein TE
15 300 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
16 301 Will Kacmarek TE
16 302 Devin Neal RB
16 303 Jerome Ford RB
16 304 Kendre Miller RB
16 305 Trevor Etienne RB
16 306 Bam Knight RB
16 307 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
16 308 Jawhar Jordan RB
16 309 Tahj Brooks RB
16 310 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 311 Will Shipley RB
16 312 J'Mari Taylor RB
17 313 Joe Burrow QB
17 314 Lamar Jackson QB
17 315 Josh Allen QB
17 316 Justin Herbert QB
17 317 Jalen Hurts QB
17 318 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 319 Jayden Daniels QB
17 320 Baker Mayfield QB
17 321 Dak Prescott QB
17 322 Jared Goff QB
17 323 Drake Maye QB
17 324 Caleb Williams QB
17 325 Jaxson Dart QB
17 326 Matthew Stafford QB
17 327 Brock Purdy QB
17 328 Tyler Shough QB
17 329 Patrick Mahomes II QB
17 330 Bo Nix QB
17 331 Kyler Murray QB
17 332 Malik Willis QB
17 333 Jordan Love QB
17 334 C.J. Stroud QB
17 335 Daniel Jones QB
17 336 Sam Darnold QB
17 337 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 338 Cam Ward QB
17 339 Kirk Cousins QB
17 340 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 341 Geno Smith QB
17 342 Bryce Young QB
17 343 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 344 Deshaun Watson QB
17 345 Shedeur Sanders QB
17 346 Haynes King QB
18 347 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 348 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 349 Houston Texans DST
18 350 Denver Broncos DST
18 351 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 352 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 353 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 354 Chicago Bears DST
18 355 Tennessee Titans DST
18 356 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 357 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 358 Green Bay Packers DST
18 359 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 360 Buffalo Bills DST
18 361 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 362 New York Jets DST
18 363 New England Patriots DST
18 364 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 365 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 366 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 367 Cleveland Browns DST
18 368 Detroit Lions DST
18 369 New York Giants DST
18 370 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 371 Miami Dolphins DST
18 372 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 373 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 374 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 375 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 376 Carolina Panthers DST
18 377 New Orleans Saints DST
18 378 Washington Commanders DST
19 379 Brandon Aubrey K
19 380 Cameron Dicker K
19 381 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 382 Cam Little K
19 383 Jake Bates K
19 384 Tyler Loop K
19 385 Evan McPherson K
19 386 Chase McLaughlin K
19 387 Jason Myers K
19 388 Harrison Mevis K
19 389 Cairo Santos K
19 390 Eddy Pineiro K
19 391 Trey Smack K
19 392 Will Reichard K
19 393 Charlie Smyth K
19 394 Wil Lutz K
19 395 Chris Boswell K
19 396 Jake Elliott K
19 397 Tyler Bass K
19 398 Harrison Butker K
19 399 Andy Borregales K
19 400 Riley Patterson K
19 401 Blake Grupe K
19 402 Joey Slye K
19 403 Matt Gay K
19 404 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 405 Nick Folk K
19 406 Drew Stevens K
19 407 Jason Sanders K
19 408 Chad Ryland K
19 409 Dominic Zvada K
19 410 Andre Szmyt K
19 411 Spencer Shrader K
19 412 Jake Moody K

 

Recent Fantasy Football News

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks was one of the most prolific pass-catching backs in college football history, racking up more than 245 receptions across his time at Mississippi State and USC. As a rookie in 2025, he caught only 24 passes, as injuries at the position forced him into more of a between-the-tackles role. The addition of veteran David Montgomery via trade should allow Marks to slip back into a more natural receiving capacity in 2026, and during Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, it was the second-year back who ran the majority of routes out of the backfield.

Dating back to his final season with the Bears, Montgomery has topped 35 receptions only once in the past four seasons, leaving ample opportunity for Marks to carve out a well-defined role as the Texans' second back. With the safe floor provided by his receiving work, Marks has the potential to work his way into the weekly flex conversation, while his built-in insurance upside makes him an even more attractive late-round option as RotoBaller's RB47.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was heavily utilized in the team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Tucker caught two passes for 21 yards on the team's opening drive and appears poised for a major role in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense. Tucker played 9/10 snaps with the first-team offense, while Jalen Nailor (8) and Jack Bech (5) each played a role as well.

The former third-round pick had a solid 2025 season, hauling in 57 of 92 targets for 696 yards and five touchdowns, despite the Raiders' struggles on offense. If Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza can find a rhythm in Kubiak's new offense, Tucker could have a breakout season as the clear lead wideout. Ranked WR65 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Tucker can easily outperform his ADP in 2026.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to Nick Underhill. Kamara left Tuesday's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys but didn't suffer any tears or major injuries. Kamara suffered an MCL sprain toward the end of the 2025 season, causing him to miss the final six weeks.

If it is another MCL sprain, it would be the fourth of his career, and at 31, recovery may take longer and returning to full speed could be slower. With the Saints' first matchup against the Detroit Lions less than four weeks away, Kamara could be a coin toss to play in Week 1. If the veteran misses time during the season, Travis Etienne would likely be asked to take on a bigger role, with both Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) banged up as well.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains "squarely still in the plans" for the team despite the recent signing of veteran back Najee Harris, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Tracy Jr. has been a productive player for the Giants, recording 2,151 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 442 touches across his first two NFL seasons.

However, the Giants' backfield is expected to be led by second-year back Cam Skattebo in 2026 now that he is fully recovered from the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 8. Raanan reports that Harris will "need a couple weeks to get in football shape," so Tracy Jr. could be secure in New York's RB2 role for now. Harris is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that caused him to miss most of the 2025 season. Still, Harris recorded four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards before the lost year in 2025. Following his signing, Tracy Jr.'s fantasy value is in question.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1. (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ladd McConkey, Bhayshul Tuten, Parker Washington, Jordan Addison, Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Corum:

Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
vs
James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Joe Burrow
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ladd McConkey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ladd McConkey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Nailor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Purdy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Addison
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Addison
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Addison
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Addison
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Addison
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Addison
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Addison
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Addison
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Addison
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Addison
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Addison
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Addison
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Addison
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Addison
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Addison
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Addison
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Davante Adams
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Addison
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Addison
vs
Alec Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaydon Blue
Makai Lemon
vs
George Kittle
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Willis
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Alec Pierce
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Shough
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Daniel Jones
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Darnold
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Stafford
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxson Dart
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Bigsby
Makai Lemon
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Jayden Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Woody Marks
Makai Lemon
vs
Brock Purdy
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
NBA

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom or Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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