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5 Late-Round Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers and Value Picks: Upside WRs to Draft (2026)

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Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

Kipp's fantasy football wide receiver draft targets and value picks in the late-rounds of 2026 drafts. His top upside sleepers include Jalen McMillan and more.

Preseason NFL action has kicked off, which means the 2026 NFL and fantasy football seasons are right around the corner. It is truly a great time of year, and we here at RotoBaller are locked in to provide you with some of the best content on the market, especially when it comes to undervalued targets for your roster.

The wide receiver position has become more and more significant with every season that passes, and while it is important to get yourself one or two studs at the position, it is even more critical to find talent near the end of your drafts that could turn into a weekly starter.

The goal of this article is to pinpoint five late-round wide receivers who can help you win your league. These are players who are currently ranked outside of the top 50 of the position per RotoBaller's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings. Without further delay, here are five late-round wide receiver candidates many of your leaguemates may be overlooking.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

I expect this Panthers' offense to take a step forward once again with Bryce Young under center. Last season, they improved mightily en route to their first playoff berth since 2017. Jalen Coker should be a big part of this offense and has a great opportunity to improve on his 2025 campaign, as he is currently slotted to be the number-two wideout.

In 2025, Coker did not officially get his season underway until Week 7, but he was able to haul in 33 receptions on 43 targets for 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 11 games played. Coker really picked it up down the stretch, as he saw at least four targets in all but one game from Week 10 forward.

This excludes the 12 targets he saw in the Wild Card game against the Rams, which is worth noting because it shows the trust Young developed with him down the stretch to the point he was targeted so frequently in a must-win game. Coker's metrics also looked pretty solid in 2025.

Overall, he ranked in the 92nd percentile with a 76.7% catch rate, which shows his reliability. While I would have liked to see his air yards above the 34.2 yards per game he posted in 2025, I think this will improve in 2026 as he garners additional downfield targets.

Coker currently has an ADP of around 130, and could certainly outproduce this position in 2026, especially when you consider he will have four matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of which ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position.

 

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We have our second Jalen on this list with Jalen McMillan, who could take a step forward this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2025, McMillan missed a majority of the season with a neck injury; however, he did haul in 12 of 15 targets for 178 receiving yards across four games once healthy.

I like McMillan's opportunity share this season. With Mike Evans's departure to San Francisco, McMillan will be the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Emeka Egbuka (foot) and Chris Godwin Jr. That being said, Godwin has played a combined 16 games over the previous two seasons, so there is always a chance McMillan moves up the depth chart.

In 2025, across limited action, McMillan posted an 80% catch rate, which would have ranked in the 92nd percentile. He is also someone Baker Mayfield should be able to trust this season, as McMillan saw six or more targets in four of his final five regular season games in 2024.

 

Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings

Jauan Jennings heads over to Minnesota from San Francisco and will be listed third on the depth chart behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. That being said, I think he will have plenty of opportunities to produce in this offense with Kyler Murray at the helm.

In 2025, with San Francisco, Jennings hauled in 55 of 90 targets for 643 receiving yards and a whopping nine touchdowns across 15 games played. He is a big wide receiver, listed at 6'3" and 212 lbs, which helps his red-zone target share. He is also capable of making the big play, as evidenced by his 21 receptions of 20+ yards over the previous two seasons.

Jennings admittedly is not one of the most reliable wide receivers on this list, as he posted just a 61.1% catch rate last season, but his ability to make plays in the red zone as well as big plays downfield allows him to get away with struggles in this department.

I especially think he could find value working with Murray, who thrives on the busted play, and could be targeting Jennings on exactly these types of plays next season. With a current ADP of 160, we could certainly see Jennings outperform this position in a new offense.

 

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

The next two wide receivers on this list might be my favorite, and we will start with Calvin Ridley. I think this Titans offense and Cam Ward take a big step forward this season, as noted in my Eight Fantasy Football Sleepers article, which is a big reason I like Ridley heading into 2026.

In 2025, Ridley played in just seven games, but he saw a total of 36 targets, hauling in 17 of them for 303 receiving yards. While he played in seven games, he only saw meaningful action in five games. In those five games, he was targeted at least six times in four of them and averaged nearly seven targets per game.

Ridley is expected to enter this season fully healthy and should be a popular option for Cam Ward along with first-round draft selection Carnell Tate and the freshly signed Wan'Dale Robinson, who comes over from the New York Giants.

Ridley still has gas in the tank, as noted by the fact that he still hauled in seven receptions of 20+ yards in 2025, and also managed to snag a reception of 40+ yards as well. Ridley has also had 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his previous three seasons with 15 or more games played.

His current ADP sits at 230, which is way too deep in drafts for my taste. He makes for a great bench option with the possibility to move into a starting role, depending on the weekly matchup.

 

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are another offense I could see taking a step forward in 2026 under Kellen Moore and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough looked good down the stretch in 2025, throwing for 250+ passing yards in each of his final four games, and Devaughn Vele could be a big beneficiary in this offense in 2026.

In 2025, Vele hauled in 25 of 40 targets for 293 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He really picked up steam near the end of his season, when he was targeted six or more times in three of his final four games from Weeks 12-15. Vele is also a big-bodied wide receiver, listed at 6'5" and 210 lbs.

This leads to him seeing solid targets in the red zone. In 2025, 10% of his targets were in the red zone, and he saw two red zone targets in his final four games. Vele currently has an ADP of 277, so he certainly could make for a nice final-round draft selection for your roster in 2026. It's also worth noting Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will miss the start of the season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Calvin Ridley, Jalen McMillan, Jalen Coker, Jauan Jennings, Devaughn Vele:

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Los Angeles Rams
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vs
Minnesota Vikings
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cam Ward
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Devaughn Vele
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devaughn Vele
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Houston Texans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devaughn Vele
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zachariah Branch
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tank Dell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
A.J. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashee Rice
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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