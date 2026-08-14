Kipp's fantasy football sleepers and must-have undervalued draft picks for 2026. His top QB, RB, WR, and TE draft targets and breakout candidates.
We have finally reached the month of August, which means the NFL preseason will be kicking off very soon. Before long, it will be time for the NFL regular season to get underway. It is a great time of year to be a RotoBaller member, as we are going to be putting out a ton of solid fantasy football content this month.
In this article, I will point out some sleepers at each offensive position for 2026. Sure, it is easy to focus on drafting players like Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Trey McBride, or Bijan Robinson, but leagues are often won and lost in the later rounds when selecting the bulk of your roster.
I will pinpoint eight players in this article who will not cost you a ton of draft capital and who could help you win your league in 2026. Without further delay, let's get to some sleepers for 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2026
Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears (58 ADP)
We are going to kick this article off with one of my favorite sleepers this season in Burden, who had a very solid 2025 campaign that saw him haul in 47 of 60 targets for 652 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Although he saw only 60 targets in this Bears offense in 2025, he really picked up steam in the second half of the season, as he saw at least five targets in eight of his final nine games, including the playoffs. I fully expect this Bears offense to take another step forward in 2026 under Ben Johnson, and Burden should be a focal point.
When targeted, Burden really shined in 2025, as he posted a solid 78.3% catch rate, which ranked in the 95th percentile, and really shows how reliable he will be for Caleb Williams.
Additionally, he should see more targets in this offense in 2026, as he becomes arguably the top option in this receiving corps along with Rome Odunze. The departure of DJ Moore to the Bills should really open things up for Burden.
CALEB TO LUTHER BURDEN III.
CHIvsSF on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/6u5uwTe724
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025
Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants (108 ADP)
It should not be all that surprising if Likely has a solid 2026 campaign given that John Harbaugh and the Giants made it a point to go out and add him to the roster after having him in Baltimore. Unlike his time in Baltimore, Likely will not have much competition in New York aside from maybe Theo Johnson.
Likely will be a big target for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, and he should see plenty of looks in this offense. Likely posted a respectable 75% catch rate in 2025, which ranked in the 62nd percentile. He can also move well and get downfield, as noted by his 7.4 aDOT, which ranked in the 78th percentile.
Dart likes throwing to tight ends as well, as noted by the fact that Johnson saw at least five targets in all but three games Dart started. Likely should be targeted early and often, as he is expected to see quite a bit of time in the slot position for the Giants this season, which should help him return solid value on his current ADP of 108.
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers (121 ADP)
Jayden Reed had a rough 2025 season due to injury, missing more than half of the season and only hauling in 19 receptions on 22 targets for 207 receiving yards and one touchdown. All reports show him being fully healthy entering training camp this season, which means he could be a steal at his current ADP of 121.
Reed is just one season removed from 55 receptions for 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns while adding 20 carries for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown. He should round back into form in 2026 and become a primary target for Jordan Love, who relied on him regularly down the stretch in 2025.
In limited action, Reed managed to rank in the 99th percentile with an 86.4% catch rate, and also ranked in the 61st percentile by averaging 4.5 yards after the catch. With Reed being healthy, he should also factor into the Packers' rushing attack as he did in 2024, which will only increase his production possibilities.
Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans (128 ADP)
I will be transparent that I was not really a fan of Cam Ward until recently. After watching "Quarterback" on Netflix, I learned that Ward is quite a student of the game and truly works his tail off to be the best quarterback that he can be. I expect him to take a step forward in this Titans offense in 2026.
While 2025 was not all that great for Ward, he really picked it up after the bye week, throwing 10 touchdowns to just one interception. Additionally, he has shown a solid ability to run the ball when flushed out of the pocket, as he carried 39 times for 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Titans also went out and drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection in the draft, giving Ward some additional help on the offensive side of the ball, which certainly cannot hurt.
Cam Ward is a magician 🪄
NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3xKTWruCgB
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints (129 ADP)
Tyler Shough flourished when allowed to lead the Saints in 2025. He started every game from Week 8 forward, and threw for 230 or more passing yards in a whopping seven of his final eight games. He won the trust of head coach Kellen Moore and should be in line for a solid 2026 campaign.
Overall, he threw for over 2,000 passing yards with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions across 11 games. As noted, he really picked it up from Week 8 forward, especially in his final four games, where he threw for 1,172 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception.
Shough will also have the benefit of playing nine games against opponents who ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to the quarterback position in 2025. He is a wild card among many bettors to win the 2026 MVP as well. While I would not go that far myself, I do think he is a steal at his current ADP of 129.
Tyler Shough 63-yard completion to Chris Olave!
NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/OlVRsH6aHF
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (131 ADP)
This one is not sexy, but finding a sleeper at the running back position is not an easy task, so we have to look for value where we can. I think we are getting some here with Tracy, who currently sits with an ADP of 131.
As it currently stands, both Tracy and Cam Skattebo will see first-team reps during training camp, which means there is a good chance we could see a shared backfield come the regular season. That is not all that uncommon for a John Harbaugh offense when it does not include Derrick Henry.
Skattebo also missed time last season with an ankle injury, so if he is unable to stay healthy once again, Tracy could work himself into an even bigger role. In 2025, he excelled in the passing game, hauling in 38 of 53 targets for 284 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also toted the rock 192 times, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
While Tracy is not the biggest back on the field, he did post a 15.9% broken tackle rate, which ranked above league average. He makes for a great later-round selection to help bolster your running back depth with the potential to turn into much more.
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints (132 ADP)
We have our second Saint on this list with Juwan Johnson, and I really like pairing him up with Shough this season. Overall, in 2025, Johnson posted a whopping 77 receptions on 103 targets for 889 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson really took off with Shough under the helm, as he was targeted at least four times in every game Shough started beginning in Week 8. He also saw seven or more targets in four of those games. Johnson is rather reliable, having posted a 74.8% catch rate, which ranked in the 61st percentile.
Johnson also posted a very respectable 7.4 aDOT, which ranked in the 77th percentile. Yes, the Saints brought in Noah Fant this offseason, but he is honestly no major threat to Johnson's targets. Especially when you consider that Johnson accounted for over 18% of all Saints targets in 2025.
Tyler Shough hits his TE Juwan Johnson for 52 yards!
NOvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/9sjtnsfWR7
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans (133 ADP)
I am honestly pretty surprised to see where Marks' ADP is sitting heading into the 2026 season, as I am rather high on him despite the addition of David Montgomery to the Texans backfield. Marks performed relatively solidly in both the rushing and passing game in 2025.
Overall, he finished with just over 700 rushing yards and over 200 receiving yards with five total touchdowns. He was extremely efficient in the passing game, as he averaged over 4.3 air yards per game, ranking him in the 94th percentile. He also hauled in 24 of 36 targets with only one drop.
In the rushing attack, Marks posted a 77% positive run rate, ranking him in the 87th percentile, and also saw 13.8 total touches per game. Montgomery has not been a lead back since his days in Chicago, so we will definitely see Marks get solid usage in this Texans offense in 2026.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Jayden Reed, Woody Marks, Juwan Johnson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Isaiah Likely:
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