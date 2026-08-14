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Fantasy Football Draft Sleepers and Targets: 8 Undervalued Players (2026)

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Cameron Ward - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Kipp's fantasy football sleepers and must-have undervalued draft picks for 2026. His top QB, RB, WR, and TE draft targets and breakout candidates.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2026
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We have finally reached the month of August, which means the NFL preseason will be kicking off very soon. Before long, it will be time for the NFL regular season to get underway. It is a great time of year to be a RotoBaller member, as we are going to be putting out a ton of solid fantasy football content this month.

In this article, I will point out some sleepers at each offensive position for 2026. Sure, it is easy to focus on drafting players like Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Trey McBride, or Bijan Robinson, but leagues are often won and lost in the later rounds when selecting the bulk of your roster.

I will pinpoint eight players in this article who will not cost you a ton of draft capital and who could help you win your league in 2026. Without further delay, let's get to some sleepers for 2026!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2026

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears (58 ADP)

We are going to kick this article off with one of my favorite sleepers this season in Burden, who had a very solid 2025 campaign that saw him haul in 47 of 60 targets for 652 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Although he saw only 60 targets in this Bears offense in 2025, he really picked up steam in the second half of the season, as he saw at least five targets in eight of his final nine games, including the playoffs. I fully expect this Bears offense to take another step forward in 2026 under Ben Johnson, and Burden should be a focal point.

When targeted, Burden really shined in 2025, as he posted a solid 78.3% catch rate, which ranked in the 95th percentile, and really shows how reliable he will be for Caleb Williams.

Additionally, he should see more targets in this offense in 2026, as he becomes arguably the top option in this receiving corps along with Rome Odunze. The departure of DJ Moore to the Bills should really open things up for Burden.

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants (108 ADP)

It should not be all that surprising if Likely has a solid 2026 campaign given that John Harbaugh and the Giants made it a point to go out and add him to the roster after having him in Baltimore. Unlike his time in Baltimore, Likely will not have much competition in New York aside from maybe Theo Johnson.

Likely will be a big target for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, and he should see plenty of looks in this offense. Likely posted a respectable 75% catch rate in 2025, which ranked in the 62nd percentile. He can also move well and get downfield, as noted by his 7.4 aDOT, which ranked in the 78th percentile.

Dart likes throwing to tight ends as well, as noted by the fact that Johnson saw at least five targets in all but three games Dart started. Likely should be targeted early and often, as he is expected to see quite a bit of time in the slot position for the Giants this season, which should help him return solid value on his current ADP of 108.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers (121 ADP)

Jayden Reed had a rough 2025 season due to injury, missing more than half of the season and only hauling in 19 receptions on 22 targets for 207 receiving yards and one touchdown. All reports show him being fully healthy entering training camp this season, which means he could be a steal at his current ADP of 121.

Reed is just one season removed from 55 receptions for 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns while adding 20 carries for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown. He should round back into form in 2026 and become a primary target for Jordan Love, who relied on him regularly down the stretch in 2025.

In limited action, Reed managed to rank in the 99th percentile with an 86.4% catch rate, and also ranked in the 61st percentile by averaging 4.5 yards after the catch. With Reed being healthy, he should also factor into the Packers' rushing attack as he did in 2024, which will only increase his production possibilities.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans (128 ADP)

I will be transparent that I was not really a fan of Cam Ward until recently. After watching "Quarterback" on Netflix, I learned that Ward is quite a student of the game and truly works his tail off to be the best quarterback that he can be. I expect him to take a step forward in this Titans offense in 2026.

While 2025 was not all that great for Ward, he really picked it up after the bye week, throwing 10 touchdowns to just one interception. Additionally, he has shown a solid ability to run the ball when flushed out of the pocket, as he carried 39 times for 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans also went out and drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection in the draft, giving Ward some additional help on the offensive side of the ball, which certainly cannot hurt.

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints (129 ADP)

Tyler Shough flourished when allowed to lead the Saints in 2025. He started every game from Week 8 forward, and threw for 230 or more passing yards in a whopping seven of his final eight games. He won the trust of head coach Kellen Moore and should be in line for a solid 2026 campaign.

Overall, he threw for over 2,000 passing yards with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions across 11 games. As noted, he really picked it up from Week 8 forward, especially in his final four games, where he threw for 1,172 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception.

Shough will also have the benefit of playing nine games against opponents who ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to the quarterback position in 2025. He is a wild card among many bettors to win the 2026 MVP as well. While I would not go that far myself, I do think he is a steal at his current ADP of 129.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (131 ADP)

This one is not sexy, but finding a sleeper at the running back position is not an easy task, so we have to look for value where we can. I think we are getting some here with Tracy, who currently sits with an ADP of 131.

As it currently stands, both Tracy and Cam Skattebo will see first-team reps during training camp, which means there is a good chance we could see a shared backfield come the regular season. That is not all that uncommon for a John Harbaugh offense when it does not include Derrick Henry.

Skattebo also missed time last season with an ankle injury, so if he is unable to stay healthy once again, Tracy could work himself into an even bigger role. In 2025, he excelled in the passing game, hauling in 38 of 53 targets for 284 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also toted the rock 192 times, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

While Tracy is not the biggest back on the field, he did post a 15.9% broken tackle rate, which ranked above league average. He makes for a great later-round selection to help bolster your running back depth with the potential to turn into much more.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints (132 ADP)

We have our second Saint on this list with Juwan Johnson, and I really like pairing him up with Shough this season. Overall, in 2025, Johnson posted a whopping 77 receptions on 103 targets for 889 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson really took off with Shough under the helm, as he was targeted at least four times in every game Shough started beginning in Week 8. He also saw seven or more targets in four of those games. Johnson is rather reliable, having posted a 74.8% catch rate, which ranked in the 61st percentile.

Johnson also posted a very respectable 7.4 aDOT, which ranked in the 77th percentile. Yes, the Saints brought in Noah Fant this offseason, but he is honestly no major threat to Johnson's targets. Especially when you consider that Johnson accounted for over 18% of all Saints targets in 2025.

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans (133 ADP)

I am honestly pretty surprised to see where Marks' ADP is sitting heading into the 2026 season, as I am rather high on him despite the addition of David Montgomery to the Texans backfield. Marks performed relatively solidly in both the rushing and passing game in 2025.

Overall, he finished with just over 700 rushing yards and over 200 receiving yards with five total touchdowns. He was extremely efficient in the passing game, as he averaged over 4.3 air yards per game, ranking him in the 94th percentile. He also hauled in 24 of 36 targets with only one drop.

In the rushing attack, Marks posted a 77% positive run rate, ranking him in the 87th percentile, and also saw 13.8 total touches per game. Montgomery has not been a lead back since his days in Chicago, so we will definitely see Marks get solid usage in this Texans offense in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Jayden Reed, Woody Marks, Juwan Johnson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Isaiah Likely:

Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
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A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
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TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
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Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
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George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
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Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
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Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
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Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
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Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
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Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
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De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
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DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Luther Burden III
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Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
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Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
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Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
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Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
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Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
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KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
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Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Reed
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Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
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Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
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DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
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Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
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Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
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Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jayden Reed
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Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
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Alec Pierce
Jayden Reed
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
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Christian Watson
Jayden Reed
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Reed
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Reed
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jayden Reed
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RJ Harvey
Jayden Reed
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Joe Burrow
Jayden Reed
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Matthew Stafford
Jayden Reed
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Drake Maye
Jayden Reed
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Xavier Worthy
Jayden Reed
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Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Reed
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jayden Reed
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Jordyn Tyson
Jayden Reed
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
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Parker Washington
Jayden Reed
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Bo Nix
Jayden Reed
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David Montgomery
Jayden Reed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Reed
vs
Bucky Irving
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Reed
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Reed
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Reed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Reed
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Reed
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Reed
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Reed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Reed
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Reed
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Kyler Murray
Jayden Reed
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Reed
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Reed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Reed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Reed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Mark Andrews
Jayden Reed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Reed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jayden Reed
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Reed
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Reed
vs
George Kittle
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake London
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Reed
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Reed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Reed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Reed
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Reed
vs
Makai Lemon
Jayden Reed
vs
KC Concepcion
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Coker
Jayden Reed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jayden Reed
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Romeo Doubs
Jayden Reed
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jayden Reed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Daniel Jones
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Houston Texans
Woody Marks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Ward
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Bryce Young
Woody Marks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Woody Marks
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Darnold
Woody Marks
vs
Calvin Ridley
Woody Marks
vs
Jayden Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Woody Marks
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Little
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Denver Broncos
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Willis
Woody Marks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jaydon Blue
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Shough
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Makai Lemon
Woody Marks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Jason Myers
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Cameron Dicker
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
De'Von Achane
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Houston Texans
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cam Ward
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Bryce Young
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cam Little
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denver Broncos
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
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David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
vs
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Theo Johnson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Cam Little
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
C.J. Stroud
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen McMillan
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Darnold
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jayden Higgins
Isaiah Likely
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Daniel Jones
Isaiah Likely
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jauan Jennings
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Woody Marks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rachaad White
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Isaiah Likely
vs
Malik Willis
Isaiah Likely
vs
Denzel Boston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tank Bigsby
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Shough
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Isaiah Likely
vs
KC Concepcion
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Nailor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Makai Lemon
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Houston Texans
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cam Ward
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Mason
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Bryce Young
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Calvin Ridley
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tre Tucker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Love
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyler Murray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Likely
vs
Stefon Diggs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Isaiah Likely
vs
Baker Mayfield
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cam Little
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jared Goff
Isaiah Likely
vs
Denver Broncos
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quentin Johnston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
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Dawson Knox
Isaiah Likely
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Isaiah Likely
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Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson

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