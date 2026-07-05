Jazz Chisholm Jr. Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (toe) left Sunday's series finale early against the visiting Minnesota Twins with right big-toe discomfort. Chisholm was examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at Yankee Stadium, and X-rays came back negative. He will be reassessed on Monday. Before leaving in the fifth inning, Chisholm went 1-for-2 at the plate. Jose Caballero shifted from third base to second base, with veteran Amed Rosario entering the game to play third. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Monday to see if the switch-hitting infielder is back in the starting lineup for the team's series opener against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on the road. The 28-year-old entered Sunday's game with a .223 (66-for-296) batting average and an on-base percentage just over .300, but Chisholm continues to provide high-end power/speed skills at second base for fantasy managers. He has 12 long balls, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases in 296 at-bats in 2026 in his second full season in the Bronx.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees