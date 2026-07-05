Chandler Simpson Back in Action Against Astros
Chandler Simpson (fingers) is starting in left field and will hit fifth against the hosting Houston Astros and right-hander Peter Lambert for the series finale on Sunday, per MLB.com. Simpson is returning to the starting nine after missing the last two games with soreness in his right index and middle fingers. The 25-year-old speedster hasn't hit a single home run in his first 190 regular-season games played, but he's still plenty useful in fantasy baseball leagues for his contact skills and speed on the basepaths. The former second-rounder has been hot lately, batting .386 (17-for-44) with four doubles, two RBI, six stolen bases, and three runs scored in his last 12 games since June 19. Simpson is returning to a .278/.317/.331 slash line on the year with a .648 OPS, 16 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored in his 299 at-bats in his sophomore season. He has never faced Lambert in his major-league career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com