Is Ryan Waldschmidt Nearing a Return to Arizona?
Ryan Waldschmidt was optioned to Triple-A Reno following his first stint in the majors back in mid-June. However, since returning to Reno, the top-ranked prospect in the system has not only produced at a high level, but has begun to showcase his raw power. Through his first 13 games at Triple-A since returning, the Kentucky product has held a .288/.413/.588 line with a .970 OPS, five doubles, three home runs, and a 13:10 K:BB. During his first taste of the major leagues, Waldschmidt posted a .259/.314/.357 line with nine doubles, no home runs, and five stolen bases (across 33 games). If the 23-year-old can continue to take a step forward, he could emerge as a top stash candidate following the All-Star break due to his raw five-category potential.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com