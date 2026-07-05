JR Ritchie Earns Save in Long Relief, Worth Monitoring in Deep Leagues?
JR Ritchie made an immediate impact after his recall Saturday, tossing the final three innings of a 14-3 win over the Mets. The 23-year-old allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four, earning his first career save. Ritchie now carries a 4.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings. The save stemmed from the lopsided score and his three-inning workload rather than a shift into high-leverage relief. Atlanta recalled Ritchie primarily as rotation depth and long-relief help, and his 26 walks continue to be a concern. Still, as the Braves' No. 2 prospect, he offers upside through strikeouts and innings if he secures another rotation opportunity. Ritchie is worth monitoring in deeper leagues, especially if another spot opens, though his current role and control issues limit his appeal in standard mixed formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller