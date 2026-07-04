Alex Lange Worth a Waiver Claim Despite the Ratio Risk?
Alex Lange has converted all seven of his save chances since moving into the late-inning mix on June 3. His latest came June 28, when he retired the White Sox in order two days after being tagged for five runs in a blowout loss. That quick return to the ninth was a useful vote of confidence. Lange owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 37:21 K:BB over 36 1/3 innings, so the risk is obvious. Kansas City still has Lucas Erceg, Daniel Lynch IV, and Matt Strahm available, but Lange has received the save chances. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) also suffered another setback and received an injection July 1, making an imminent return unlikely. RotoBaller ranks Lange 21st among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues. At 23% rostered on Yahoo, he is worth a claim for saves-needy managers who can absorb the ratio volatility.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller