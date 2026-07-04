Max Scherzer Goes Three Innings in First Rehab Start
Max Scherzer (back) began his road back from yet another injury with a minor-league rehab start on Friday for High-A Vancouver. Scherzer was able to get up to three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three. It was the future Hall of Famer's first game since June 10, and he reportedly felt good after throwing 33 of his 49 pitches for strikes. The 41-year-old three-time Cy Young winner is recovering from back spasms, but he also missed extended time this year due to forearm tendinitis and other nagging issues. The Blue Jays aren't going to rush him back, and Scherzer is expected to need at least two more rehab starts before Toronto considers reinstating him from the 15-day injured list. The once-dominant right-hander continues to battle injuries near the end of his fantastic career and has only made six starts in 2026, going 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts in 22 innings. Scherzer is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy managers should continue to ignore him.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com