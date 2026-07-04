Esmerlyn Valdez a Top Power Option on the Waiver Wire?
Esmerlyn Valdez has played his way into a meaningful role. He has started six straight games in right field, with the last four coming from the cleanup spot. Through his first 69 plate appearances, the 22-year-old hit .339 with six home runs, 16 RBI, and a 1.133 OPS. He stayed productive after his four-game homer streak ended, going 6-for-14 with four RBI from July 1-3. The strikeouts are the obvious concern. Valdez has fanned in 31.9% of his plate appearances, while his .269 expected average sits well below his .339 mark. What happens when he connects is the draw: a 29.3% barrel rate, 53.7% hard-hit rate, and .634 expected slugging percentage. He has not stolen a base, making this a power pickup rather than a five-category play. RotoBaller recommends adding Valdez in 10-team leagues, and he is still rostered in only 47% of Yahoo formats. Managers looking for home runs and RBI should check the wire now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller