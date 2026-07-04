Is Josue De Paula the Top Outfield Prospect in Baseball?
Josue De Paula has enjoyed an impressive first half with Double-A Tulsa this season and has put himself near the top of most prospect rankings. Last summer, De Paula spent the majority of his time with High-A before having a brief four-game taste of Double-A late in the second half. However, in 2026, the Dodgers have kept the 21-year-old with Tulsa during the entire first half. Over this 75-game stint, De Paula has posted a .318/.416/.554 slash line with 25 doubles, 15 home runs, and 22 stolen bases. Over his last 29 games, he has been even more productive, carrying a .341/.424/.643 line with a stellar 1.066 OPS. While a 2026 MLB debut is out of the question, De Paula is making a strong case to be viewed as the clear top-ranked outfield prospect in baseball.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com