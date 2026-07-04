Clarke Schmidt Could Throw a Live Bullpen Session Soon
Clarke Schmidt (elbow) is getting closer to throwing his first live bullpen session. He is nearing the one-year mark since undergoing an internal brace procedure in July 2025, and a live bullpen session would represent a major milestone in his recovery. Thus far, he has been limited to side sessions and mound work, but reports that he is ready to take this next step suggest his recovery has been progressing well behind the scenes. If things continue on this trajectory, he could begin a rehab assignment later this month, with the hope of rejoining the Yankees' rotation down the stretch. If he earns a spot at the back end of New York's rotation, he is worth rostering in the deepest fantasy leagues.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips