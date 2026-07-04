Edward Florentino Starting to Turn the Corner at High-A
Edward Florentino endured some growing pains over his first stint at High-A Greensboro but has since begun to turn the corner. Over his last 15 games of action at this level (June 13 - July 2), Florentino has carried a sharp .293/.397/.534 line with a strong .932 OPS. Over this 15-game stint, Florentino has hit three doubles, hit three home runs, and even chipped in two stolen bases. Prior to this stretch, Florentino carried a much lower .184/.331/.325 line with one double and five home runs over his first 31 games at the High-A level. Currently, the 19-year-old is viewed as the No.34-ranked prospect in the sport on MLB.com and the team's No. 2-ranked prospect. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on his progression as he could be given a late-season taste of Double-A if he maintains this pace.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com