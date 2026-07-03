Luis Garcia Jr. Now has Nine Homers in his Last 15 Games
Luis Garcia Jr. has been tearing the cover off the baseball lately. That trend continued in Friday night's 9-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, with Garcia going 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and a walk to raise his season batting average to .283 and his OPS to .874. There aren't many hitters hotter than Garcia right now. The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder wasn't the only one that was feeling it on Friday night, as the Nationals slugged a total of five home runs to put the Pirates away without much of a fight. Garcia now has a whopping nine home runs in his last 13 games and is up to a .396/.453/.1.021 slash line with 17 RBI in his last 15 games played. The recent hot stretch has definitely attracted the interest of fantasy managers, and Garcia is now rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues. Through May, Garcia was hitting .268 (48-for-179) with only five homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs, and two stolen bases in 54 games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com