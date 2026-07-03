Matt Olson Snaps Power Drought With Two Homers Against Mets
Matt Olson finally got back in the home run column in Friday night's 5-3 victory over the division-rival New York Mets at Truist Park, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two solo home runs, a walk, and a strikeout to raise his season average to .273 and his OPS to .883. It was the first time that Olson had cleared the fences in 16 games, and his second multi-homer performance of the 2026 season. The 32-year-old veteran left-handed slugger hit .315 (28-for-89) with four home runs, four doubles, seven RBI, 13 runs scored, and a stolen base in 23 games across 97 plate appearances during June, but he hadn't homered since June 12 before his two blasts on Friday night. With the big game, Olson is now slashing .273/.345/.538 on the season with 22 home runs, 54 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his 374 plate appearances. He remains one of the most consistent power bats in fantasy, regardless of position.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com