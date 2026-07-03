Guardians Promote Franco Aleman After Stellar Showing at Triple-A
Franco Aleman from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, a source told Francys Romero. Aleman has been outstanding for Columbus this year, posting a 0.32 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings pitched. The 26-year-old Cuban hurler made his big-league debut with Cleveland earlier this year and allowed a solo home run with a walk and a strikeout in 2 2/3 relief innings. The former 10th-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Florida has been as dominant as they come out of the bullpen in the minors this year, although he will most likely be utilized in more of a middle-relief role in his return to the majors, limiting his overall fantasy upside. Aleman is not listed among the Guardians' top-30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, and he's had a 4.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 293:77 K:BB in 198 1/3 innings over 151 outings (eight starts) over his five minor-league seasons.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com