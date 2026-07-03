Will Caleb Durbin's Hot Streak Last?
Caleb Durbin has emerged as a waiver-wire target after a hot month of June at the plate. In 25 games and 92 plate appearances during the month, Durbin went 28-for-86 (.326) with six home runs, six doubles, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, and five stolen bases. The 26-year-old is now hitting .229/.286/.387 with a .674 OPS, seven home runs, 36 RBI, 31 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 78 games across 278 plate appearances in his first year in Beantown and his second overall in the majors. It was an incredibly hot month of June, but Durbin, who stands at just 5-foot-6 and 183 pounds, isn't your typical third baseman, both in stature and power potential. He hit .256 (114-for-445) with 11 homers, 53 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 60 runs scored in 136 regular-season games with the Milwaukee Brewers in his rookie campaign last year. Fantasy managers considering Durbin off the waiver wire should be targeting him for his speed and not his recent power surge. He has a weak .234 xBA, .324 xSLG, and .277 xwOBA, suggesting that his power outburst last month isn't sustainable.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference