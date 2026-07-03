X-Rays Come Back Negative on Randy Vasquez
Craig Stammen said on Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that right-hander Randy Vasquez's (ankle) X-rays "were negative and all tests came back pretty clean." Vasquez has been given the all-clear after also fainting at Dodger Stadium following his abbreviated three-inning outing in the series opener on Thursday, in which he was hit by a Mookie Betts line drive in the ankle in the first inning. The 27-year-old Dominican hurler has been released from the hospital, but it remains to be seen if he'll make his next scheduled start. Vasquez started the year strong in SD's starting rotation, but like the team, he has faded of late and is now 6-6 with a 4.71 ERA (4.92 FIP) and 1.50 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 27 walks in 84 innings across his 17 appearances (16 starts) after he gave up four earned runs in three innings versus L.A. on Thursday in three innings. Vasquez will be an extremely risky fantasy streamer if he makes his next scheduled start next week.
Source: MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM
Source: MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM