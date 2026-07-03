Dustin May is Feeling Better on Friday
Dustin May (ankle) was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's outing against the Atlanta Braves. He exited in the first inning due to a right ankle contusion, but the X-rays came back negative. On Friday, manager Oliver Marmol said that May's ankle is feeling better than expected. That is encouraging news for a pitcher who suffered an ankle injury less than 24 hours ago. He was planning to play catch ahead of Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, that didn't happen with thunderstorms looming over Wrigley Field. Given the improvement, the Cardinals are likely going to take this situation day-to-day. The right-hander could end up on the Injured List, but the team will probably wait and see how May progresses over the weekend. UPDATE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports that May will not be placed on the injured list before Friday's game against the division-rival Cubs.
Source: Jeff Jones
Source: Jeff Jones