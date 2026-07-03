Jett Williams Will Need to Raise Level to Earn Stash Spot on Fantasy Teams
Jett Williams was shipped to the NL Central this winter as the headliner piece in the Freddy Peralta trade. Williams is a big-time talent who is hitting .225 this season at Triple-A Nashville with nine homers and 41 RBI. He has shown off the speed with 19 steals and looks to be a plus contributor in the steals department for fantasy managers. The shortstop position is a bit crowded for the Brewers with Cooper Pratt playing at the big-league level and Jesus Made manning the position as one of the top Double-A prospects. But Williams offers solid speed, with a season-high 45 steals across three levels of the minors in 2023. Fantasy managers will look for him to raise his batting average at Triple-A before taking a chance on him. He has the upside to make him worth a stash, but that would have to be in deep leagues as he battles stiff competition on his own team for a big-league spot.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball