Can Walker Jenkins Overcome Injuries to be Stash-Worthy?
Walker Jenkins has found his way back from a sprained left shoulder AC joint and has rejoined the St. Paul Saints at the Triple-A level. In 114 at-bats with St. Paul this season, Jenkins is hitting .272 with two homers and 11 RBI to go with seven stolen bases. In an injury-limited season, Jenkins has shown off his five-category ability. The former No. 5 overall pick has room to improve the power numbers in his limited at-bats but is more than capable of doing so. He has shown nice speed on the base paths and is hitting for a good average. The question is what he can do at the big-league level, but he has been considered one of the top outfield prospects in the minor leagues over the last few years. He could reward fantasy managers who take a chance and add him prior to his call-up to Minnesota. Jenkins has the talent to help teams win fantasy titles late this season, making him a worthy stash target in deeper five-outfielder leagues with N/A spots.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball