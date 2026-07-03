Logan Henderson a Must-Stash Pitcher on Verge of Return to Brewers
Logan Henderson (back) is scheduled to make his second and final minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Friday. If everything goes well, the Brewers expect him to rejoin their starting rotation before the All-Star break in mid-July. The 24-year-old is rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues at this moment, so this is your chance to scoop him up before the rush. In his first rehab start with Nashville on Sunday, Henderson tossed three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts on 50 pitches. The former fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of McLennan Community College has been money in a small sample size of 10 starts since making his major-league debut last year with Milwaukee. In his 10 starts (48 1/3 innings), he's gone 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 14 walks. There are durability concerns, but Henderson induces a lot of weak contact with his fastball/changeup combo. Taking a chance on a young pitcher with upside, especially in the Brewers' organization, is a smart move for fantasy managers who need rotation help going into the second half of 2026.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference