Ryan McMahon Returns on Friday
Ryan McMahon (illness) was activated off the 10-day Injured List on Friday. McMahon has been out since June 21 due to a throat and ear infection. He figures to resume his role as a platoon option at third base. So far this season, McMahon is slashing .210/.269/.360 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and three steals in 69 games. The 31-year-old offers some power upside, but being a platoon player doesn't help his fantasy value. At the moment, fantasy managers shouldn't view McMahon as anything more than a source of power in deep leagues.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees