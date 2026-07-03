Kaelen Culpepper Still the Top Stash Option Following Return From Injured List?
Kaelen Culpepper returned from a two-week stint on the injured list with a left hip strain, he injured his hand earlier this week and is now day-to-day. Despite the recent injury bug, Culpepper is still a priority stash ahead of his call-up to the major leagues. If not for the injuries, the talented former first-round pick likely would have already received the call to the major leagues. Through 250 Triple-A at-bats this season, Culpepper is hitting .272 with 14 homers and 43 RBI to go with 15 stolen bases. The Twins have the luxury of some quality players to play on their big-league infield, including Brooks Lee, Kody Clemens, and Ryan Kreidler, but Culpepper could eventually force his hand should he demonstrate he can stay healthy, and his production should follow him to the major leagues. He looks like a priority stash target in mid-to-deep size leagues and could be a quality piece for the stretch run for many fantasy managers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball