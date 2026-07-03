Owen Murphy Firmly on the Stash Radar Following Seven-Strikeout Effort
Owen Murphy is coming off another strong showing at Triple-A Gwinnett and is putting himself in position to earn a call-up to the majors in the second half of the season. On July 1, Murphy tossed six shutout innings (with just two hits) and struck out seven. Overall, since joining Triple-A this season, Murphy has logged 60 1/3 innings (11 starts) to the tune of a 3.88 ERA and a1.08 WHIP. During this stint, the right-hander has struck out 65 hitters and walked just 20 hitters. He opened the campaign with Double-A but needed just 20 2/3 innings to prove he was ready to join the top level. With the Braves dealing with many injuries to their pitching staff, including Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, Murphy could provide them with a much-needed spark in the back of the rotation down the stretch. He is quickly emerging as a top prospect to stash among pitchers.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com