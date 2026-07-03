Cade Cavalli Appealing his Seven-Game Suspension
Cade Cavalli is appealing the seven-game suspension that Major League Baseball handed down on Thursday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last Sunday versus the Boston Red Sox, according to a source. It means that Cavalli could be allowed to make his next scheduled start on Monday against the Houston Astros if the league hasn't made a decision on his appeal by then. The 27-year-old is having a fine first full season in the big leagues in 2026 with the Nats and should become more popular off the waiver wire after his last strong outing on Sunday against the BoSox, when he allowed an unearned run on just one hit while walking none and striking out a season-high 13 batters to pick up his fifth win of the year. Cavalli has allowed more than three earned runs in 13 of his last 14 starts and is now sporting a 5-4 record with a 3.69 ERA (3.22 FIP) and 1.33 WHIP with 102 strikeouts and 29 walks in 90 1/3 innings across 18 starts. He's rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues currently.
Source: The Athletic - Evan Drellich
Source: The Athletic - Evan Drellich