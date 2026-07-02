Jacob Misiorowski Reaches Double-Digit Strikeouts for Seventh Time
Jacob Misiorowski took his fourth loss of the season in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the division-rival Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, but he also reached double-digit strikeouts for the seventh time in 2026. Misiorowski allowed five runs (just one earned) on five hits (two homers) while walking none and striking out 10 in five innings pitched. The hard-throwing 24-year-old fantasy ace allowed a solo home run to Sal Frelick in the first inning and a three-run shot by Jose Trevino in the fourth frame. Despite the uneven start, the Miz leads baseball with a 1.47 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched over his 17 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the big leagues with the Brewers. He's an absolute must-start every time he toes the rubber for the Brew Crew as the most dominant starting pitcher in the game. Misiorowski has a rematch coming against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals next week. In his first meeting against the Red Birds, he was electric, allowing only one earned run with a walk and 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com