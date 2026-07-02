Mookie Betts Returns to Thursday's Lineup After Wrist Injury
Mookie Betts (wrist) is starting at shortstop and will bat cleanup for the Dodgers in Thursday's series opener at home against the division-rival San Diego Padres and right-hander Randy Vasquez. Betts was scratched from Wednesday's starting lineup as a precaution due to soreness in his wrist in the series finale against the Athletics, but he's back in there a day later as the Dodgers look to extend their big lead in the National League West division. The 33-year-old former MVP and eight-time All-Star is hitless with an RBI in nine career at-bats against Vasquez, but fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups in traditional leagues. Betts' overall numbers aren't anything to write home about -- .244/.300/.444 slash line, 11 homers, 28 RBI, 31 runs -- but he's carrying a seven-game hitting streak into the series against SD. In his last seven games, he's gone 13-for-32 (.406) with three homers, two doubles, nine RBI, and five runs scored. He's hit .373 (25-for-67) with five homers and 11 RBI in his last 16 games, dating back to June 13.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com