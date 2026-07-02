Ricky Pearsall Set Up for Breakout Season if he Stays Healthy
Ricky Pearsall's NFL career even got off the ground, he suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery that caused him to miss the first six weeks of his rookie campaign in 2024. He played in 11 games (four starts), catching 31 of 46 targets for 400 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old former 31st overall pick out of the University of Florida then suffered a hamstring injury and a PCL injury in his knee in 2025 that limited him to just nine starts. Pearsall finished with 36 receptions on 53 targets for 528 yards and no touchdowns in nine regular-season starts. The Niners let Jauan Jennings walk in free agency in the offseason, but they added future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and slot man Christian Kirk, while taking De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the NFL draft. San Fran's WR room is deeper, which means that opposing defenses shouldn't be able to key in on him in his third season. NFL.com's Nick Shook believes Pearsall could be set up for a breakout season. He's a risk/reward WR4/flex that is certainly worth a late-round selection in fantasy drafts for his upside when healthy.
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook