Walker Jenkins a Priority Stash in Deeper Fantasy Leagues?
Walker Jenkins is healthy again, and the stash window may not stay open in deeper leagues. Minnesota's top prospect returned to Triple-A St. Paul on June 23 after missing seven weeks with a left shoulder AC joint sprain. He is 7-for-20 with two doubles, two triples, and a stolen base in five games since returning, including a 3-for-5 effort on Tuesday that left him a homer shy of the cycle. Jenkins is batting .308 with four homers, 24 runs, 14 RBI, seven steals, and a .912 OPS across 130 at-bats. Yahoo has him at 5% rostered, and managers in 15-team leagues or those with an NA spot should move now. RotoBaller ranks Jenkins 11th among prospects to stash for 2026 redraft value and projects an August arrival. Minnesota has not promised him a promotion or everyday role, so he is not a mandatory add in standard 12-team leagues. His talent, production, and proximity make him one of the better deep-league stashes available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller