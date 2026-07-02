Rico Garcia Back on the Waiver-Wire Radar in Baltimore?
Rico Garcia is back in the saves conversation, though fantasy managers should not assume he is next in line. Ryan Helsley (elbow) felt discomfort while warming for the ninth inning on Wednesday, and Andrew Kittredge ended up handling the inning instead. That leaves the Orioles bullpen unsettled, with Garcia among several relievers who could get a look for save opportunities. He has pitched well enough to remain involved, posting a (3-1) record, 2.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, four saves, and 11 holds over 35 2/3 innings. At 22% rostered on Yahoo, Garcia makes the most sense in 15-team formats and leagues that use the category solds. Kittredge may receive the first opportunity, while Tyler Wells, Yennier Cano, and Grant Wolfram are also in the picture. If Helsley lands on the IL, Garcia is more of a watch-list name than a priority pickup in 12-team leagues until Baltimore shows its hand.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller