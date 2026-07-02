Brandon Nimmo Missing Fourth Straight Game With Shoulder Injury
Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) will miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained ACL joint in his left shoulder on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, per MLB.com. Antonio Osuna will make another start in left field for the Rangers and will hit eighth against Tigers left-hander Framber Valdez. Osuna has seen everyday playing time of late with both Nimmo and Wyatt Langford (hamstring) banged up. The Rangers have expressed optimism that Nimmo can avoid a trip to the injured list, unlike Langford, but if he cannot return during the Fourth of July weekend, he could be sidelined for the rest of the first half of the season. The 33-year-old former first-rounder in 2011 has been a bit of a disappointment in 2026 in his first year with the Rangers, slashing .262/.333/.420 with a .753 OPS, eight homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs, and three steals in 317 at-bats. Nimmo closed out June on a roll, though, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer, four doubles, a triple, four RBI, seven runs, and a steal in his last 10 games. Check back on Friday to see if Nimmo is ready to return.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com