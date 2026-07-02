Cam Ward Ready to Bloom in Year 2 in New Offense?
Cam Ward started all 17 games in his rookie season in 2025 after the Titans took him first overall out of the University of Miami, and he predictably struggled without much help around him on offense. Ward finished as the QB22 in fantasy football after completing 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The 24-year-old added 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries. Ward showed improvement in the second half of the season and will be in better hands in Year 2 with the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who oversaw the rise of Josh Allen in Buffalo before leaving to become the New York Giants' head coach. Ward will also have reinforcements in the passing game in the form of free-agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson and fourth overall pick Carnell Tate, who has looked very impressive during offseason workouts. There is plenty of optimism surrounding Ward's development as he heads into his sophomore campaign, and if Daboll can help improve his accuracy and efficiency, he could bloom in 2026. RotoBaller has Ward ranked as the No. 25 QB for the upcoming season, but he has much more upside than most in that tier of signal-callers.
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook