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Luke Raley Returning on Thursday Against Angels

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Jul 2, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Seattle Mariners first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley (forearm) is starting in right field and will bat seventh in his return to the starting lineup on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Walbert Urena, according to MLB.com. Raley will return for the M's after sitting out the last three games due to soreness in his left forearm. Due to injuries and poor play recently, the 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger is only rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues with the first half of the 2026 season winding down. All 14 of Raley's home runs this year have come against right-handed pitching, but he's coming off a month of June that saw him hit a putrid .125 (7-for-56) with one homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored, four walks, and 20 strikeouts in 19 games across 61 plate appearances. Nobody should be in a rush to throw him back into their starting lineups, especially not in DFS. Raley has never faced Urena in his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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