Treylon Burks Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
Treylon Burks never could live up to his first-round potential when the Tennessee Titans took him 18th overall in 2022 out of the University of Arkansas, as he caught 53 of 92 targets for 699 yards and only one touchdown in 27 games (17 starts) in his first three years in the league. The Titans eventually released the 26-year-old, and the Washington Commanders took a flier on him as they searched for WR depth behind Terry McLaurin. Burks had only 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets in eight games (three starts) in his first year in D.C. in 2025, but there were flashes of why he was considered a first-round target. Deebo Samuel Sr. won't be back in free agency, and the Commanders are still searching for depth behind McLaurin. Might Burks be that guy? NFL.com's Nick Shook suggests that a full offseason of stability could serve Burks well as he heads into Year 2 in Washington. If the Commanders don't add a big name at WR before the start of the 2026 season, Burks might be the best bet to emerge as the WR2 behind McLaurin.
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook