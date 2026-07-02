Kenrich Williams Re-Signs With Thunder for One More Season
Kenrich Williams is running it back in Oklahoma City, agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Thunder, Chris Haynes reports. Nicknamed "Kenny Hustle," the 31-year-old is a defense-and-glue veteran rather than a box-score source, and his fantasy profile reflects it: he averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.3 minutes across 56 games, with his role shrinking whenever the Thunder are at full strength. OKC dealt Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe this summer, thinning the wing depth a touch, but Williams still sits well behind a core fronted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. There's no standard-league case here. His value is to OKC's locker room and bench, not to your fantasy roster.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes