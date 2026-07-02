Anfernee Simons Joins 76ers on Two-Year, $12.3 Million Deal
Anfernee Simons agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option for the second season, with Simons choosing Philadelphia over other suitors after the team revamped its roster. The 27-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.7 threes while shooting 38.5 percent from deep last season. Simons gives the Sixers another perimeter scorer, but his fantasy ceiling is capped if Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid are all healthy. He profiles best as a bench scorer and spacing piece rather than a high-usage guard.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania