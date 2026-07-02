Kyle Anderson Agrees to One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Raptors
Kyle Anderson agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Anderson enters his 13th NBA season and reunites with former San Antonio teammate Kawhi Leonard, giving Toronto another veteran connector in the frontcourt. The 32-year-old averaged 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season, so his fantasy appeal remains tied more to assists, steals, and spot starts than scoring. With Leonard and Scottie Barnes already soaking up forward usage, Anderson profiles as a depth piece unless Toronto needs him to cover injuries or second-unit playmaking.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania